NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials are hoping to speed repairs to the Vietnam War Veterans Memorial in Barrows Park.
One of the arms of the “V” on the granite monument was found Wednesday detached from its front in two pieces on the ground, officials announced on social media.
The cause is believed to be structural failure of the 30-year-old memorial in the Washington Street park. Vandalism is not suspected.
The park and recreation department is in the process of contacting contractors to make the repairs.
“The veterans department will work with the park and recreation department to restore the monument to its former glory,” the town’s Twitter and Facebook accounts said.
Steven Carvalho, parks and recreation director, said the department was in the process of getting prices from contractors and talking with its insurance company on Thursday. “It will be repaired as soon as we possibly can,” he said. And the town will ask that any repairs include an evaluation of the structure so the town can perform any preventative maintenance to be sure the monument is secure, he added.
The monument is dominated by the large “V.” It contains five small circles with the insignias of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. It carries the names of four North Attleboro residents killed during the conflict on the front of it as well those of all who served on the reverse.
Next to the monument is a small stone with a bronze plaque depicting three soldiers of the Vietnam era.
Barrows Park, next to the town’s police station, also includes memorials to the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm.
The park is the site for Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances in town.
