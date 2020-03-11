NORTH ATTLEBORO — A two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon that caused damage estimated at over $150,000 is believed to be accidental but the exact cause remains under investigation, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Wednesday.
The fire started outside an attached garage at 546 Towne St. and spread to an in-law apartment above the garage and a breezeway and was knocked down before getting into the main portion of the two-story house, Coleman said.
Firefighters were called about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday after someone driving by the house saw the smoke and flames and alerted the three residents inside. The bystander helped them out before firefighters arrived, Coleman said.
“We had heavy fire coming out of the garage,” Coleman said.
The fire occurred at the same time firefighters were handling two medical emergencies, according to the fire chief.
Fire damage was confined to the garage, in-law apartment and breezeway but there was smoke and water damage to the entire dwelling, according to the fire chief.
The American Red Cross responded and provided emergency funds for lodging, clothing and food, according to a spokesperson.
No one was injured in the fire.
Coleman said firefighters cannot rule out smoking materials or an electrical issue as the cause of the fire, the third house fire in less than two weeks.
In the other fires, six people suffered from smoke inhalation in an early morning blaze on Feb. 28, at 940 Mt. Hope St., started by a space heater. Two days later, five dogs and a cat were killed in a fire at 1 Quinn St. believed to have been started by an electrical issue with a refrigerator, Coleman said.
In Tuesday's blaze, firefighters attempted to cut a hole in the roof of the garage to vent the fire but were ordered off for fear that the roof would collapse, Coleman said.
Fire crews used four hose lines to douse the fire and two water supply lines, Coleman said.
Firefighters used hand ladders and the ladder truck to help fight the blaze.
The state Fire Marshal’s office was called in to assist local investigators because of the amount of damage, Coleman said.
Firefighters from surrounding communities, including Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Cumberland and Foxboro, responded to assist local firefighters. Off-duty local firefighters also responded while Wrentham and Mansfield firefighters covered the town's fire stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.