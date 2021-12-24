NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Six people were forced out into the snowy cold on Christmas Eve by a smoky, two-alarm fire on Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the attached garage of a large two-and-a-half story house located at 693 High St., shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Firefighters had to cut their way into the garage, according to Fire Chief Chris Coleman to battle the flames. A car in the garage was reportedly destroyed in the fire.
Coleman said the flames were contained to the garage, but the heavy smoke spread to the main section of the house.
Due to the heavy smoke and the lack of fire hydrants near the upper High Street home, Coleman struck a second alarm around 2 p.m.
According to Coleman, four adults and two children are homeless for Christmas Eve due to the fire and the Red Cross was called to the assist the family.
The family watched on their snow covered lawn, covered only in blankets as one adult huddled with a small dog, trying to stay warm.
The chief said at the scene it was early in the investigation, and firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from Plainville, Attleboro, Cumberland, Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton and Wrentham provided assistance to North Attleboro.
