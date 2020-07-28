NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police responding to a call about a burglar inside a home instead found a bird of a different feather.
A large hawk.
Officers Craig Jones, Keith McPhee and Kevin Silvestri were called to the Hoppin Hill Avenue home about 2:30 p.m. Monday and managed to corral the bird without injuring it or themselves.
Police responded after a house cleaner called about a possible intruder in the house.
The town animal control officer was also notified.
The bird was a first-time offender and did not have to spend any time in the cage.
