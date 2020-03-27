NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tony Calcia, a veteran town official, YMCA executive and unparalleled Red Rocketeer sports booster, has died, his employer and the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home confirmed Friday.
Funeral arrangements for Calcia, 64, are pending. Details on his death were not available.
Ed Hurley, president of the Hockomock YMCA, where Calcia worked for many years, said, “I have never met anyone as universally beloved as Tony Calcia, and he loved them back.”
Calcia was a few months from retirement at the Y, Hurley said, where he was vice president of child protection and social responsibility. Prior to that post being created for him, he had worked at the Y as vice president in charge of operations since 2002. Before that, he was the director of parks and recreation for North Attleboro for 14 years.
At the Y, he co-developed and helped implement a new program called the Integration Initiative. Its overall mission is to provide an opportunity for children with special needs to participate in an inclusive recreational setting.
“He was committed to our Y. He was a force for good in our community. He really ‘bled Big Red,’” Hurley said, referring to the color worn by North Attleboro High School sports teams.
Calcia served on the town school committee for 12 years and was a member of the board of directors for The Arc of Northern Bristol County. He has also served on the North Attleboro Scholarship Foundation.
Town Council President Keith Lapointe was a college student when he worked for Calcia as a summer camp counselor in the recreation department.
“He had a bigger than life personality, and his heart was the only thing bigger than his personality,” Lapointe said.
“He was the living embodiment of the spirit of community that makes North Attleboro special, he was North Attleboro,” Lapointe said.
Peter Gay, now executive director of North TV, first met Calcia when he was broadcasting NAHS football games in the 1980s and Calcia was a volunteer assistant coach.
They worked together on producing highlight reels for the Rocketeers’ end-of-season banquets and became friends.
“I never met someone who cared as much about people as Tony did,” Gay recalled Friday.
Besides his passion for high school sports, Calcia was a fixture at the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s tournament each summer.
“One of the highlights of the AAGA was having your name called on the first tee by Tony Calcia,” Gay said.
