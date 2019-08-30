NORTH ATTLEBORO — It is a tragic and senseless loss and a mystery why one local teenager would come to be accused of turning on the friends he grew up with in North Attleboro, the father of one of the victims said Friday.
Todd Walter, whose 21-year-old son Joshua was fatally stabbed Thursday night at a party with some friends, said Joshua was a kind-hearted soul who dreamed of becoming a police officer or a firefighter after getting out of the Army.
“Josh grew up in North. He volunteered at the food pantry. He volunteered for Christmas is for Kids to give out toys to the needy. He played the bagpipes. He just wanted to help people,” Walter, the former town veteran’s agent said.
Walter said he helped raise his son, whose legal name was Joshua Lemken, since he was two months old. Joshua was known to most people as Joshua Walter.
“That’s my boy,” Walter said.
Joshua signed up to join the Army last year, Walter said, but was waiting for a medical clearance to go to training.
“He wanted to join the Army in order to be a police officer or a firefighter,” Walter said.
He said the young men were “doing what most 21-year-old guys do. Having a good time and a few drinks celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday.”
“They were all friends,” Walter said, adding that they all knew each other from growing up together in North Attleboro.
“The only solace I have is that they got the guy who did it. They know he did it and he’s going away for it,” Walter said. “He knew what he was doing.”
Walter said his son’s funeral will be on Friday and the arrangements are from Sperry-McHoul Funeral Home.
No one answered the door at the home of the other victim, 21-year-old Aidan Hanrahan, when a reporter visited Friday afternoon.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for his family at gofundme.com/f/in-memoriam-of-aidan-hanrahan-for-karen-gauthier
Hanrahan’s mother, Karen Gauthier, is a special education teacher assistant who has worked with students with severe disabilities for over the past 15 years. She has another son, Shane.
“She is one of the most kind, selfless, warm-hearted, strong, and smartest woman we have the privilege to work with. Her life is devoted to taking care of others, whether it be her students, her family, her extended family, and any person that she encounters that needs help,” Rhea Raffa Gorman, the organizer of the fundraiser, wrote.
Neighbors on Birch Road, where the double murder occurred, feared being named in interviews.
“It’s so sad,” said one woman who lives on the road.
Located off Jefferson Street, near Route 1, Birch Road is a small dead-end with a dirt roadway. There are only five single-family houses and an apartment building at the end.
One neighbor, who said she was afraid to be identified, said the commotion during the night and the news of the murders has her upset.
“This is very nerve wracking. It’s something really awful. It’s disturbing news,” she said.
The neighbor said she was watching the Patriots game Thursday night, and didn’t hear noises that sounded like a fight. She said she only realized something was wrong when the police showed up.
She said she hasn’t seen any trouble in the area before, but there are always young people hanging out at the house where the murders took place.
Another neighbor, who also said she was afraid to be identified, would only say that lately there had been a lot of cars coming and going all night.
“You know what that means,” she said, as she closed her window and stopped talking to a reporter.
