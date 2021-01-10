NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town is looking for local input in drafting the latest version of its master plan, intended to shape development though the remaining years of the decade.
The North Attleboro Master Plan 2030 project will serve as the long-term guidance document and shared vision for responsible growth and preservation.
The town is asking residents to fill out an online survey and will be forming a master plan committee to help with the drafting.
The town intends to create this long-range municipal planning document in a public, collaborative way over approximately 24 months, according to a press release from the town and the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District. SRPEDD is a regional planning agency that has worked with several nearby towns to complete master plans.
The project team has launched the Master Plan web page, www.srpedd.org/NorthAttleborough-Master-Plan, as well as the Master Plan Survey www.surveymonkey.com/r/northattleboroughmp.
Given the challenges presented by the COVID19 pandemic, the web page is a particularly important way for the public to stay up to date with master plan workshops, meetings, and activities, the release said.
Completing the master plan survey, the announcement says, “is an important way to influence the Master Plan by contributing your thoughts and ideas to what North Attleboro should look like by 2030.” The survey will close on Jan. 31. The master plan will also include several virtual workshops, open houses, and events.
The town and SRPEDD are encouraging the public to visit the web page, take the survey, sign up for updates, and reach out with any questions or comments. “Your input – combined with current, accurate data are the key ingredients for the Master Plan,” the statement announced.
Additionally, to guide the development of the Master Plan, the town will create a Master Plan Committee and is looking for volunteers to serve. Anyone interested in serving on the committee should contact Town Planner Jennifer Carloni.
For more information, contact Carloni at jcarloni@nattleboro.com, Marie Clarner, planning board chair at mclarner@nattleboro.com, or Eric Arbeen, principal comprehensive planner at SRPEDD at earbeene@srpedd.org.
Master plans provide guidance for public policy and decision-making in a variety of areas, including land use, economic development, housing, services and facilities, and natural resources. They are also an opportunity for community members to discuss priorities, to reach consensus on goals, and to identify strategies to achieve those goals.
The town’s current master plan dates to 2014 and is available on the town’s website.
The town is also updating its open space plan.
