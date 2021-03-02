NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local jewelry store theft last week is related to similar incidents the same day in two other communities, police said Tuesday.
Police believe the man who fled Facet Jewelers at 153 East Washington St. (Route 1) with a display of 12 rings last Friday is the same man who committed similar thefts in Cambridge and Pawtucket, Detective Lt. Richard McQuade said.
Investigators believe the man fled Pacheco’s Jewelers in Cambridge with 11 rings about 2:30 p.m. last Friday before hitting Facet Jewelers about two hours later.
About 18 minutes later, police believe he stole nines rings from New England Gold and Silver Jewelers at 1571 Newport Ave., in Pawtucket, about 4 ½ miles away.
In all the incidents, the suspect engaged the clerks in conversations expressing an interest in buying jewelry. After asking to see some rings, he grabs some from the employees and runs out of the store, McQuade said.
After the North Attleboro theft, he is believed to have gotten into a gray SUV and driven north on Route 1.
The suspect is described as being in his early to mid-20s and possibly Hispanic.
Local detectives are working with their counterparts in Cambridge and Pawtucket but no arrests have been reported.
(0) comments
