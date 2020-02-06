NORTH ATTLEBORO — Area communities are rapidly joining the state’s Green Communities program, with North Attleboro the latest to be accepted.
The state Department of Energy Resources informed the town this week that its application has been accepted and it will be getting a $187,000 grant to pay for energy efficiency measures.
The town has until Feb. 28 to submit a plan for spending the grant.
Lyle Pirnie, director of economic development, said acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher and School Superintendent Scott Holcomb will meet next week to come up with the plan.
Previously, town officials have said boilers in town and school buildings are likely targets for replacement under the program because some are 50 years old and not energy efficient.
Buying new high-mileage town vehicles has also been suggested as a possible use of the money.
The town has already taken some steps toward energy efficiency.
The heating and ventilation system in town hall was recently replaced and the town council in October adopted a so-called “stretch code” that requires more efficient building materials for new construction.
The town has also zoned the old landfill as an area that could be used as a site for solar panels.
North Attleboro follows Attleboro, Seekonk, Rehoboth and Plainville as state-designated Green Communities.
Last year there were 269 Green Communities in Massachusetts and more have been designated since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.