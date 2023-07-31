North Attleboro Town Hall
NORTH ATTLEBORO — With mental health issues and addiction becoming more common, partly because of the pandemic, residents and students now have access to a new service at no charge.

Starting Tuesday, the town will join the INTERFACE Referral Service program of which several other area communities and school districts, including Norton, Foxboro, Franklin and King Philip schools, are members.