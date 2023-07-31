NORTH ATTLEBORO — With mental health issues and addiction becoming more common, partly because of the pandemic, residents and students now have access to a new service at no charge.
Starting Tuesday, the town will join the INTERFACE Referral Service program of which several other area communities and school districts, including Norton, Foxboro, Franklin and King Philip schools, are members.
INTERFACE is an outpatient mental health resource and referral helpline that seeks to prevent a crisis.
It is designed to help individuals and families in North Attleboro find appropriate outpatient mental health services.
The service provides personalized referrals to licensed mental health providers based on the specific needs and preferences of the individual seeking help.
With a database of over 10,000 licensed and vetted providers, INTERFACE strives to the address caller’s concerns, insurance or fee requirement, preferences around treatment, and available time frames for appointments.
The program aims to provide at least one match as quickly as possible.
“Whether dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, or other mental health challenges, INTERFACE can connect residents and students with the appropriate professionals who can offer support and care,” officials said.
The helpline, free and confidential, is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 617-332-3666 (local) or 888-244-6843 (toll free).
The service is being funded with opioid settlement money the town has received.
“We express our heartfelt gratitude to Town Manager Michael Borg utilizing the Commonwealth’s Opioid Settlement funds to support INTERFACE Referral Service,” officials said. “By allocating these funds, the town aims to encourage early identification and intervention for families, children, or adolescents who may be struggling with drug use or mental health conditions.
“The funds support greater access to mental health services and supports for young people, both within schools and the broader community, to address mental health needs and reduce the risk of opioid and other drug misuse,” officials added.
For more information regarding the service, contact Joan Badger, human service coordinator in the health office, at jbbadger@nattleboro.com, or 508-699-0100, Ext. 2515, or Margaret Camire, director of student services in North Attleboro public schools, at mcamire@naschools.net or 508-643-2160.
“We encourage all North Attleboro residents and public-school students to take advantage of this essential mental health service,” the officials said. “INTERFACE Referral Services is here to support you on your journey towards better mental well-being.”
The program has proven successful, receiving rave reviews from officials in area towns and school systems that have been members.
Foxboro school counselors have given favorable reports on the program, and officials there highlight a relatively fast turnaround for connection to services.
The program is run by William James College in Newton.
The service is not an emergency service, and anyone who requires a crisis response to meet immediate safety needs is urged to call 911 or go to a local emergency room.