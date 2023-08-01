NORTH ATTLEBORO -- This year's North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day festival has been deemed a success despite stormy weather that forced an evacuation of the middle school grounds on the second day of the four-day event.
The 43th annual fair ran Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23 and raised about $65,000 for those in need. It featured food, music, carnival rides, a fire truck parade, fireworks and other family-friendly activities.
"This year's event was very successful despite the fact we had a rough weather day on Friday," said Fire Capt. Scott Langille, spokesperson for North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association. "The fact that we had to evacuate the field for a strong thunderstorm cell that was moving in our direction was a rare situation that in my almost 30 years of being involved I don’t ever remember having to do.
"We worked with the school department, police department and under the orders of the fire chief we evacuated the field and had shelter for fair goers in two areas of the middle school (the gym and cafeteria). The evacuation went very smoothly and there were no issues."
The storm cell passed after about 20 minutes and the fair reopened.
"It’s hard to put a number on the amount of people that attend our event because each day varies. But this year’s Saturday night was probably one of the busiest Saturday nights we have ever had in the history of Kids Day," Langille said. "It more than made up for any loss we had on Friday due to the weather and evacuation."
"This year was definitely a top ten year in the history of North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day," Langille added, thanking all who attended.
The fireworks displays went off Friday and Saturday nights, though the latter show was 15 minutes late.
"We did try to put that info out on social media however the post failed to go through and some people were wondering why the fireworks hadn’t gone off as scheduled," Langille said.
Entertainment sponsors brought in an estimated $20,000 to $25,000.
"Without our corporate sponsors our stage entertainment wouldn’t be possible," Langille said.
The core committee for the event is made up of about 20 members, along with a regular group of volunteers who each year donate their time.
"I would estimate we have about one hundred or so volunteers throughout the four days," Langille said. "Without our volunteers our event wouldn’t be possible so we thank each and everyone of them."
The Kids Day Association is a non-profit organization started in 1980 with a mission to raise funds for the community to help those in need.
The main source of income is the festival, held in July each year.
Last year the event returned following a year off due to the pandemic and had its best year since it started, organizers say.
Donations can be mailed to: North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association, P.O. BOX 3215, Attn. Fireworks, North Attleboro, MA 02761.