Taylor West of North Attleboro rides the carousel with her son Noah, 2, during this year's North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day festival.

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- This year's North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day festival has been deemed a success despite stormy weather that forced an evacuation of the middle school grounds on the second day of the four-day event.

The 43th annual fair ran Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23 and raised about $65,000 for  those in need. It featured food, music, carnival rides, a fire truck parade, fireworks and other family-friendly activities.