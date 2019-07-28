NORTH ATTLEBORO
It can be difficult to rate just how good each of town’s annual Kids Day events have been. After all, as any kid — and adult who has attended one over the past 39 years — will tell you, every single one has been grand.
But this year’s, which ended Sunday, has to go down as one of the best — the Top 10, if not Top 5 — according to spokesman Scott Langille.
And Langille, though rightly proud of all the work he and the many other volunteers did to make the 39th annual, four-day festival so great, did give a bit of credit to Mother Nature.
Although Sunday’s weather was warmer and muggier than the previous three days, the lack of rain over the weekend — a first in 10 years — helped to draw a steadier crowd of families to the event held outside the North Attleboro high school and middle school campus. And luckily, it wasn’t too hot like as it was earlier this month.
On Sunday afternoon, the fairgrounds were packed with parents and children of all ages, from stroller-age to college-bound.
Even before the fairgrounds came fully into view from Landry Avenue, where parking was scarce in the first few hours of Sunday afternoon, the sounds of the event could clearly be heard: the honking of horns from the Touch-A-Truck vehicles, the music playing from one of the carnival rides’ sound systems, and the screams of the thrill-seekers riding on the Top Gun, Freak Out, and Zipper.
As the afternoon sun beat down, many retreated to the food vendors, seeking out bottled water or Del’s Lemonade, fried dough, cheese nachos and melting ice cream cones.
Throughout the fairgrounds, which extended from the front parking lot to the adjacent field where the Touch-A-Truck vehicles were situated, dozens of parents and children alike could be seen holding large and small toys won from the game booths.
One such group were North Attleboro neighbors, John Swartz and Charlie Peters, and their children, 4-year-old Penny Peters, 5-year-old Leo Swartz and 4-year-old Keira Swartz.
A pink unicorn and an owl were the result of several lucky plays by Swartz at Hoop Shots.
Two small stuffed snakes completed the cluster of toys.
Charlie Peters, who once lived in Los Angeles, remembered the “big spectacle” of the carnivals he attended there, and considered the Kids Day festivities to be on that level.
“It’s surprising and great ... the scale of this is, considering this is a small town,” he said.
Six-year-old Eva Burgen of Springfield, and 4-year-old Rose Quaglia of Cumberland were happy with their prizes, a stuffed polar bear and husky.
As the girls made their way across the fairgrounds to the Touch-A-Truck section, the pink Massachusetts State Police cruiser caught their attention.
“I’ve never seen a pink car before,” Eva said as she climbed in the backseat.
Russ Quaglia, Rose’s grandfather, took a photo of them in the front seat of the cruiser, which was colored pink for the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide police department show of support for women with breast cancer.
Other activities of the event included the return of Northeast Championship Wrestling, a newly added craft fair on Saturday, and a classic car show on Thursday that brought out more than 70 vintage cars.
The 2019 Kids Day is expected to raise $50,000, which will be donated back into the community for various charities.
