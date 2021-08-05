NORTH ATTLEBORO — Last month’s Kids Day festival was by far the most successful in the four-decade history of the event, organizers say, even though it had to be scaled back after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus.
The four-day event that kicked off on July 22 raised some $100,000 for charitable causes, between $30,000 and $40,000 over the usual amount, the North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Committee announced this week.
“Regardless of the scale back of certain things, it did not hold people back,” Scott Langille, a member of the committee, said in a press release.
“2021 Kids Day crowds were the biggest we have ever seen in Kids Day History. Our committee members and volunteers work tirelessly and extremely hard for one week to make this all happen. We could not have done it with out all of them who took part,” he said.
The festival included live music, fireworks, carnival rides, food and the traditional fire truck parade with apparatus from several surrounding towns.
Last year would have been the 40th anniversary of the event, which has become a summer tradition in town. Canceling it because of pandemic restrictions was “one of the most difficult decisions the committee has ever made, however it was the most responsible decision,” Langille said.
When the state lifted restrictions on large gatherings in May, the committee had limited time to plan for this year’s festival and were not sure how many people would come. Organizers limited staff, scaled back the food menu and eliminated the traditional 5K road race.
Langille thanked the organizers and volunteers, officials from North Attleboro and other communities and the people who attended last month’s event.
“We are looking forward to 2022,” he said.
