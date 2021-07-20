NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s something kids — and kids at heart — have been anticipating for more than a year.
After the coronavirus pandemic and emergency gathering rules forced its cancellation last July, Kids Day is back for its 40th edition. The event runs Thursday to Sunday at the North Attleboro Middle School on Landry Avenue.
It will include food, music, carnival rides, a firetruck parade, fireworks and many other family-friendly activities.
Most of the activities of previous years will be back, with a few changes due to last-minute planning, according to the North Attleboro Firefighters Association, which organizes the event.
There will be only one night of fireworks instead of two. They’ll take place on Saturday, weather permitting. The 5k road race is canceled and there will be a reduced food menu.
Admission is free. As a family-friendly event, no alcohol is allowed or sold for consumption. Also, in accordance with town by-laws, dogs and other animals are not permitted to be on the field or in the carnival at any time.
The firetruck parade starts at Mason Field at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will travel straight on Elm Street toward the center of town and onto Washington Street. It will take a right across Route 1 at the Coffee Connection to Elmwood Street and proceed up Elmwood to Mt. Hope Street. From there, it will proceed right onto Mt. Hope to Landry Avenue, and then conclude at the middle school.
Credit and debit cards are accepted at the event’s food tent. All events are subject to change and will be held weather permitting.
The North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Association is a non-profit started in 1980. The mission is to raise funds to donate back to the community for those who need it the most.
The main source of income is Kids Day, which has been held in July each year. Last year was the first time the whole event was called off, organizers say.
Visit www.nakidsday.com for more info.
Donations can be made to: North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association, P.O. Box 3215, North Attleboro, MA, 02761. Make the donation to the attention of “Fireworks.”
Donations can also be made via credit or debit card through the event website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.