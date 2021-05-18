NORTH ATTLEBORO — If you have some land to donate, the North Attleboro Land Trust would like to speak to you.
As a matter of fact, if you like to work with the land, help clear trails, do outreach or research, they would like to speak to you, too.
Susan Taylor, president of the trust, says the group is trying to expand its membership as well as its holdings.
“We hope to identify landowners who would like to see their legacy preserved,” Taylor says.
And the group needs more members with any type of background in conservation or land management.
Started in 2019, the trust is trying to get to know North Attleboro and its needs.
It wants to model itself on the Attleboro Land Trust, which manages nearly 700 acres in the city.
Taylor, 29, says she got involved when she heard a member of the Attleboro trust give a talk at the Attleboro Public Library. Shortly thereafter, found herself head of the organization in her home town.
Taylor, who runs a private consulting firm, says a land trust can do things a little differently than, say, a city or town conservation commission in how it deals with land donations.
In fact, her group works closely with the North Attleboro Conservation Commission. The town is updating its master plan along with its open space and recreation plans.
The goal of the land trust “is separate from the town,” Taylor says. “We are nonprofit and have more flexibility to see what’s in the best interest of the land.”
She referred specifically to setting up easements and other methods that allow an owner to continue to hold title to land while still preserving it.
The North Attleboro trust is small, with about eight members, but would like to recruit at least four more “energetic people,” Taylor says.
They can reach her at susan@susantaylor.com.
