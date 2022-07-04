NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s official website has a new look, but the same name, as of Friday.
The renovated site was launched on schedule at 9 a.m. after months of development and is intended to help “chart the future” of the community, Town Manager Michael Borg has said.
In February, councilors approved Borg’s request for transfers from the town’s free cash for $60,000 to redo the website, www.nattleboro.com, which residents had called “difficult and not user friendly.”
The new site includes updated graphics and an easier-to-navigate layout.
Originally, Borg had said he planned some renovations to the site, but after consulting with other officials said the site needed “a complete tear-down and rebuild of how we respond to the public.”
The cost of the overhaul by CivicPlus, a Kansas-based web development company, will include the price of the first year of hosting, about double the current cost of $4,000. The town plans to hire a resident services representative to act as an ombudsman who will help guide users through the town’s social media platforms. The 20-hour contract position, set for one year, will have a salary of $35,000.
The new site will allow the town to do more of its business online, Borg has said, including such things as permit applications.
The new site features photos of various town locations and a color scheme in North Attleboro’s “Big Red” signature hue.
The home page highlights various town events and includes a calendar of activities.
The site will allow users to create an an account from which they can you can manage notifications from the website
The problem reporting system has been updated with a new button on the front page for Big Red 311 to report issues online similar to the current “action needed report” system.
An emergency alert button allows users to sign up for the town’s Code Red emergency notification system, formerly know as reverse 911.
Among other upgrades, the town aims to centralize the town job postings, expand usage of the town event calendar and centralize all of the towns bidding to one location.
The transition is not entirely seamless. Some items that now show up in a web search — information on town labor contracts, for example — show up as dead links on the revamped site.
The website says residents can email webmaster@nattleboro.com with any concerns.
A note on the site says “Thank you for your patience as we move forward with this exciting project.”