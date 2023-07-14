NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has launched a new program to help the local small business community.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has launched a new program to help the local small business community.
The North Attleboro Business Accelerator Program will provide a total of $150,000 to support local businesses and entrepreneurs.
“We are thrilled to introduce the North Attleboro Business Accelerator program, which will play a pivotal role in fostering the growth and success of our local businesses,” Town Manager Mike Borg said in a news release. “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, creating job opportunities, and strengthening our community’s economy.”
Borg has touted the program’s benefits of business innovation and networking.
The NBAP is being funded with state economic development money obtained by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
Borg said he doesn’t envision the town continuing to provide funds for the program, hoping in future years outside funding will be obtained.
“This program will provide valuable support and resources to individuals seeking opportunities within the town,” town officials said.
The Town Council’s Economic Growth and Sustainability Subcommittee also played a key role in the program’s launch, “providing guidance and direction for this uniquely North Attleboro program,” officials said.
Subcommittee members voted unanimously for the program, agreeing it would be a good return on the investment.
Aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses are encouraged to learn more about the program and apply for grants at https://www.nattleboro.com/naba.
The deadline for submitting applications is mid-August.
Each application will undergo a comprehensive review process, evaluating its merits and potential impact on the local economy, officials said.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to receive grants of up to $25,000, with disbursement as early as August.
Interested applicants can reach out to Economic Development Coordinator Lyle Pirnie for further assistance at lpirnie@nattleboro.com.
For those who prefer paper application forms, they are available at the town manager’s office.
