NORTH ATTLEBORO — The $105.8 million proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for eight new positions, half of them new police officers.
Town Manager Michael Borg presented his recommended budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 to the town council Monday night.
The spending plan is not final as it will be vetted by the finance subcommittee in the coming months before a final council vote in June.
The budget represents a $3.75 million, or 3.67%, hike over this year’s spending.
Borg contended projected revenue can pay for the new positions, six of which would be full time and two part time.
“All the increases are affordable, doable and sustainable,” Borg said.
Police Chief Richard McQuade had requested seven new positions because of the town’s growth but the town manager recommended four.
The other two full-timers would be a joint facilities director shared with the schools and a resident services representative.
The facilities director is very much needed, town and school officials say, to help oversee maintenance of aging buildings and should pay for itself in the long run.
“We do need a person to do this,” Borg said.
The resident services representative would not be an entirely new position as it has been part time at town hall. Chanelle Sae-Eaw fulfills duties similar to a citizen advocate, and Borg said the post helps eliminate backlog and taps into social media.
The part-time jobs would be assistants for animal control and human resources.
Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara, who is also inspector of animals, has been alone and needs the help, Borg indicated.
The preliminary budget in February had an anticipated shortfall of nearly $1 million but that gap has been eliminated and the budget is balanced.
Town schools would account for $46.8 million, a $1.8 million, or 4%, jump.
Tuition for an estimated 238 vocational students from the town at Tri-County Regional is coming in at about $3.3 million, a $245,000 decrease as the student number is dropping from 255.
An estimated $1 million is expected to be saved by switching from a brokered employee health insurance program to one that is direct purchase/self insured with Plainville, Borg said.
Plans and coverage will be the same as will the insurance provider, for 1,000 members, he said. Retired teachers could be brought into the new program.
Borg pointed out the town is seriously considering moving toward a barrel trash program instead of the current pay-as-you throw format, as costs appear to be the same.
Borg expressed disappointment with state aid, which is projected at $25.2 million, a $393,596, or 1.58%, increase, while inflation is driving costs up much higher.
“It continues to be flat,” Borg said, noting road money has been fairly stable for a decade but the cost of asphalt has doubled in that span.
Employee contracts are settled for two years, he said, adding the owner of Emerald Square mall has paid up owed taxes and settled abatements.
As for capital improvements, $2.4 million is needed for a new roof for Amvet Boulevard School, and $600,000 to replace the original boiler at Falls School that dates back 58 years. Also, $1 million is earmarked for roads, bridges and sidewalks to supplement $790,000 from the state.
Borg mentioned that because of strong reserve funds and the ability to pay for many expenses in cash, the town’s bond rating has been kept at AA-plus, which allows it to borrow at more favorable rates.
“The town remains in an excellent financial position,” Borg said.
The council can approve, reject or reduce the town manager’s budget, but can’t increase it.
“We do a fairly deep dive,” said council Vice President John Simmons, chair of the finance subcommittee.
The five-year budget forecast looks promising, Borg said, with new residential and commercial developments in the planning stages that would bring in more tax dollars.
Council President Justin Pare said he thinks it’s wise to focus on new tax growth and grants for revenue.
However, Pare and other town officials stressed they must prepare for the impact that planned new high schools for the town and Tri-County will have on the budget. They expect to be able to at least cover the estimated annual $3.5 million Tri-County costs in the budget.
“We find we are in a position where we have to lay off employees, that’s my big worry,” Pare said, singling out health insurance costs as well for the planned new positions.