NORTH ATTLEBORO — A consultant’s study has determined local schools need nearly $35 million in work.
The facilities survey by Gale Associates of Weymouth only looked at the condition of roofs, walls, doors and windows in eight school buildings, and not the old Woodcock Administrative Building.
“This is not a surprise,” Superintendent John Antonucci said of the needs and price tag. “These buildings are very old, and there’s been a lot of deferred maintenance for decades. We’re trying to get our arms around that, trying to determine what the short and long-term needs are and how to fund them.”
A study of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the schools has also been conducted but school officials are still awaiting cost estimates.
“We need to document needs and decide how to proceed as a community,” Antonucci said. “We can’t tackle 50 years worth of work at one time.”
The discussion came about as the schools capital improvements plan for the upcoming budget year starting July 1 was tackled at Wednesday’s school committee meeting.
The plan, which had been presented to the town in December, totals $4.7 million.
About half that, $2.4 million, would be for a new roof for Amvet Boulevard Elementary School, the top priority.
Another project, estimated at $600,000, is to replace the 58-year-old boiler at Falls School.
“We can’t run the risk to have a catastrophic failure,” Antonucci said.
“We’re just trying to tackle the major items first,” he said, adding of the list of capital projects proposed for next year, “I don’t believe the town has the funds to support all those projects.”
The superintendent also updated the school committee on the progress of renovations at the high school athletic complex which include a new track and bleachers at Beaupre Field.
“The visitors bleachers are complete,” Antonucci said. “The home bleachers that include a new press box might be done as soon as next week. They are really moving along quite nicely with that project.”
The new track has been installed, also part of the $5 million project.
“The track and bleachers are certainly within budget,” Antonucci said.
Work for a building that will house concessions and restrooms have gone out to bid and are due the first week of February.
“We are anxiously awaiting the bids,” Antonucci said. “The construction market is so volatile, our fingers are crossed.”
A 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers unsafe and they were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been held at Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.
The track, also dating to the ‘70s, had reached the end of its useful life and the new concessions stand and restrooms have to be designed to meet government accessibility regulations.