North Attleboro’s schools capital improvements plan totals $4.7 million, about half of which would be for a new roof for Amvet Boulevard Elementary School (above).

 Staff file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A consultant’s study has determined local schools need nearly $35 million in work.

The facilities survey by Gale Associates of Weymouth only looked at the condition of roofs, walls, doors and windows in eight school buildings, and not the old Woodcock Administrative Building.