NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members are looking into extending outdoor dining, which became popular during the pandemic.
Downtown restaurants offered the option to boost business and give an alternative to customers who were worried about dining indoors.
However, the special state authorization that allowed outdoor dining is set to expire April 1 unless the Legislature authorizes it anew, Town Manager Michael Borg told council members this week.
Borg urged restaurants to contact state legislators if they want to see outdoor dining continue. Restaurant patrons can do that as well.
Some communities allow outdoor dining under a bylaw and council members want to look into that route.
The council voted 7-0 to refer the issue to their bylaw committee, and recommended business representatives attend that committee’s next meeting.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Councilor Mark Gould said, noting outdoor dining has helped restaurants. “It would promote business downtown. Let’s keep the benefits.”
Council member Daniel Donovan suggested the subject also go before the economic growth and sustainability committee.
“It’s an economic growth measure,” Donovan said. “That committee should have the same input.”
Councilor Darius Gregory added “it doesn’t hurt to have both” committees look into the initiative.
Council members decided to initially focus on the bylaw committee.
The discussion of outdoor dining comes as North Attleboro is looking at overhauling its downtown.
A goal is to make it more pedestrian-oriented and a destination.
A consultant has proposed possible changes that will turn into recommendations once more public input is gathered and reviewed.
One consideration is installing wider sidewalks that would allow for benches, tree planting, lights and trash receptacles, it was pointed out.
The changes would also benefit sidewalk dining.
“Outdoor dining is a great strategy to bring sidewalks to life,” consultant Jeff Sauser of Stantec of Boston told residents who attended a session on the downtown study last week.
“This is an ongoing issue for ideas. This is just a concept,” Borg said of potential downtown revamping. “We’re seeking to find what the right changes are for downtown.”
Town officials are looking for feedback, and residents and businesses can fill out a survey form, which is available at town hall.