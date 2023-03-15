NA Downtown Block Party
Residents attend the second annual Downtown North Attleboro Block Party last September.

The event featured food trucks, demonstrations, entertainment and special events, all in celebration of local small businesses. Vintage cars lined a portion of North Washington Street as well.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members are looking into extending outdoor dining, which became popular during the pandemic.

Downtown restaurants offered the option to boost business and give an alternative to customers who were worried about dining indoors.