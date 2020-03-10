NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town Manager Michael Borg said Tuesday that planning for a potential emergency is in progress in light of the coronavirus threat, including the possibility of using virtual classrooms if the schools are closed.
“We are working to ensure that each department has a complete Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP),” he said in an emailed statement. “I am reviewing those with the town’s Emergency Manager. We are tracking and monitoring the developing situation and updating our plans as information changes.”
Borg said the school department is looking into the possibility of using virtual classrooms in case schools are closed.
“The school department is working on the viability of remote learning and has been in communication with numerous other districts across the Commonwealth along with the Department of Education and the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents,” he said.
For more information about the coronavirus go to mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health and www.cdc.gov.
