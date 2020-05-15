NORTH ATTLEBORO — J.C. Penney, which has an anchor store at Emerald Square mall and for over a century has been one of the country’s retail giants, announced Friday that it had filed for bankruptcy.
Deep in debt, struggling for years along with other stores in the face of online competition, and forced to close by the coronavirus epidemic, the company said it had no choice but to file for Chapter 11 protection.
During bankruptcy, J.C. Penney said it will “reduce its store footprint” in phases. It indicated it will disclose more details in the coming weeks. It had been previously been reported the retailer was making plans to close up to 200 stores.
The retailer’s plans also include “reestablishing the fundamentals of retail, re-envisioning its merchandise offerings, and rolling out new innovations.”
J.C. Penney added it will open select stores and continue to offer contact-free curbside pickup service at all open stores. Its eCommerce component will continue to fulfill online orders.
“The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country. As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JCPenney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.
“Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress rebuilding our company...and our efforts had already begun to pay off,” Soltau said. “While we had been working in parallel on options to strengthen our balance sheet and extend our financial runway, the closure of our stores due to the pandemic necessitated a more fulsome review to include the elimination of outstanding debt.”
The retailer said it has commitments for $900 million in financing from existing first lien lenders to fund bankruptcy. It had $500 million in cash on hand as of the Chapter 11 filing.
Sales at J.C. Penney have fallen each year since 2016, and its approximately 850 department stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico are less than a quarter of the number of stores it had in 2001. The company realized $11 billion in sales last fiscal year but that is almost a third of its sales in 2001.
The Texas-based retailer, founded in 1902, had about 90,000 full- and part-time workers as of February.
North Attleboro officials have long been concerned with the future of Emerald Square mall as it is a large taxpayer in town.
Malls across the country have been closing and being turned into other uses as retail sales have slumped and stores have gone out of business, largely due to competition from online sales. Swansea Mall closed last year and the Silver City Galleria in Taunton shut earlier this year.
Emerald Square has lost many stores, and has several empty storefronts, but has managed to survive. However, there have been proposals bandied about to turn the third floor into office space or other uses.
J.C. Penney and Sears are the only remaining original anchors of the mall, which opened in 1989. The third founding anchor had been G. Fox, and Macy’s fills that space now.
The mall is owned by Simon Property Group, which also owns Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
