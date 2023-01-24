Sears Liquidation NA
The former Sears store at the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials confirm there’s at least one developer who’s serious about developing apartments in the former Sears store at Emerald Square mall.

“For the developer interested in housing at the mall, I have no information that tells me they are not serious,” Town Manager Michael Borg told The Sun Chronicle on Tuesday. “We have been talking to them for around a year about this possibility.”

