NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials confirm there’s at least one developer who’s serious about developing apartments in the former Sears store at Emerald Square mall.
“For the developer interested in housing at the mall, I have no information that tells me they are not serious,” Town Manager Michael Borg told The Sun Chronicle on Tuesday. “We have been talking to them for around a year about this possibility.”
Economic Development Director Lyle Pirnie said the mall owner and the developer are negotiating. He said the developer’s identity is confidential.
“At least one developer is very serious about developing housing at the mall,” he said. “Negotiations are underway between the developer and mall owner. The town isn’t directly involved, so I can’t give a time frame.”
The mall’s owner is Emerald Square Mall Realty Holding LLC, which is part of Kohan Realty Investment Group out of Great Neck, N.Y.
The principal is Mehran Kohansieh.
The investment group owns 64 malls throughout the nation.
A telephone call and email sent to the company for comment were not returned.
Borg said the town is aiming to develop a number of different uses on the Emerald Square property.
“The fact that the town is moving forward on a mixed-use bylaw clearly states our intentions and desires for this property,” he said.
Borg said the mall needs to change from its purely retail use to survive.
Right now, only about 60% of the spaces are occupied.
“The important note from my perspective is that we have always seen the mall’s need to evolve from its current operating model,” Borg said.
“We believe that housing is an essential part of its future,” Borg added. “We see a live, work, play model there having the best success at the mall.”
“The Live-Work-Play model is a development idea that provides residential, employment, and recreation/entertainment in a mixed-use zone,” he said. “We believe this to be a financially viable model to stabilize and bring new growth to the mall and the town.”
And there’s an attempt to attract high tech companies to the mall property as well. Pirnie was the first to reach out to them, Borg said.
“Lyle led the charge on the first high-tech company,” he said.
Pirnie said a potential deal with that unnamed company fell through.
But Borg said the effort continues.
“I have reached out to several contacts in the life science industry and had a few meetings as well,” Borg said, adding the town has “engaged a nationally-known company” and planned to follow up imminently “about a possible endeavor here in town.”
He said he has enlisted the aid of state and federal officials.
Borg added a note of caution. “It is difficult to say how serious any of these potential companies might be until you break ground; nothing is for certain,” he said.
