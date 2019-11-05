NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A town resident faces several charges alleging he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.
Michael C. Berlo, 35, of Mount Hope Street in North Attleboro, was ordered held without bail Monday following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court that. He is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 6.
Berlo pleaded innocent to aggravated assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery on an intimate partner, according to court records.
He was arrested about 9 a.m. Saturday after allegedly punching the 33-year-old woman in the face. She told police she is four months' pregnant and was also assaulted by Berlo the previous two days.
Berlo claimed he was assaulted, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.