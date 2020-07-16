ATTLEBORO -- A North Attleboro man is accused of threatening an acquaintance with a gun last week at the rooming house they live in.
Bryan W. Doherty, 34, who denies the allegations, was ordered held without bail Thursday after a dangerous hearing conducted by Zoom in Attleboro District Court.
Judge Michele Armour ruled that the prosecution showed Doherty was a danger to a 40-year-old man who lives in the same rooming house on Church Street in North Attleboro.
Doherty allegedly pointed a .380-caliber handgun at the man on the night of July 6 after a discussion about Doherty’s personal information being stolen. The man denied stealing Doherty’s identity, according to court records.
The alleged victim told police Doherty pulled out the gun and said “he would not hesitate to take out the person responsible” before taking the ammunition clip out and pointing the gun at him.
The man reported the incident to police the following morning. Police obtained a search warrant and executed it July 7 with the help of a state police SWAT team.
Police found the weapon and ammunition in addition to a BB pistol, according to court records.
Doherty’s lawyer, Joshua Werner of Easton, argued that his client was not a danger and noted the alleged victim did not report the incident until the following day.
Referring to the alleged victim’s statements that Doherty appeared to be on drugs and was a drug user, Werner noted police found no drugs or related paraphernalia during the search of his room.
“Maybe there’s more to the story than meets the eye,” Werner told the judge.
But Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier argued that Doherty was a danger, noting that in 2016 he was convicted of unlawful possession of ammunition and was ordered to serve one year after violating his probation.
Poirier also said Doherty has a criminal record with drug offenses and currently has an assault case pending. Werner argued his client was the victim in that incident.
No witnesses were called during the hearing.
Doherty pleaded innocent to assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition (subsequent offense).
He was arrested after an investigation by detectives Christiaan Grunewald and Officer David Caramanica.
