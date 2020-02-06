ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man was arraigned Thursday on charges he indecently assaulted a 12-year-old girl, who later wrote about the alleged incident in a college entrance essay.
Jarrod St. Martin, 37, who lives in an apartment at 24 South Bulfinch St., was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.
He was arrested at his apartment Wednesday on a warrant obtained after an investigation by North Attleboro police Detective Kevin McKeon.
The alleged assault was brought to the attention of authorities last month after the girl wrote about it in the essay, a prosecutor said during a bail hearing.
The girl told authorities the alleged incident occurred in April 2016 when she was at the North Attleboro home of a friend, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said.
St. Martin has a daughter and a stepdaughter, neither of whom are the alleged victim, authorities said.
The prosecutor recommended $10,000 cash bail, noting the defendant was convicted of open and gross lewdness in 2003 and was arrested the previous year for the same offense. That case was continued without a finding with probation, and both incidents occurred in Hull, Azevedo said.
The 2002 case involved St. Martin exposing himself in front of a woman and two teenage girls after driving up to them on a street. In 2003, St. Martin was convicted of committing a lewd act while watching a 22-year-old girl work out, according to police reports. He was in a neighboring apartment at the time.
In the 2003 case, St. Martin was placed on probation for three years for open and gross behavior, according to Azevedo.
In the North Attleboro case, he allegedly denied to another person doing anything inappropriate and refused to talk to police when they contacted him, the prosecutor said.
St. Martin’s lawyer, Julie Gaudreau of Stoughton, argued that he should be released on personal recognizance with a GPS bracelet while the case is pending.
She said the purpose of bail is to ensure a defendant returned to court and that her client’s record demonstrates that ability. She also said he was the lone caretaker of his daughter and stepdaughter.
In setting bail, Judge Michele Armour ordered the defendant to stay away from his accuser and children under the age of 18 other than his own.
If St. Martin posts bail, he must wear a GPS bracelet.
He faces charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and a subsequent offense of open and gross behavior.
He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
