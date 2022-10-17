NORTH SMITHFIELD — A North Attleboro man has been arrested for allegedly threatening employees at a store and shoplifting from another one over the weekend, police say.
Raymond Cormier, 32, was arrested after allegedly threatening employees at a CVS pharmacy and shoplifting from a nearby Wal-Mart Sunday morning, North Smithfield police said.
Police responded to CVS and apprehended Cormier at Wal-Mart when they saw him allegedly driving a white van erratically and running a red light.
Cormier sped off when the officers attempted to pull him over and drove his van onto the sidewalk before smashing into a cruiser, police said.
He was charged with shoplifting, reckless driving, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct along with other traffic citations.
Cormier was arraigned Monday and ordered held as a bail violator. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 18.