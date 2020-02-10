NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A dispute over scrap metal has resulted in armed robbery and other charges against a local man.
German E. Gutierrez, 56, of 154 Mendon Road, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats to kill.
Judge Michele Armour set bail at $5,000 cash with conditions, declining a prosecution request to hold Gutierrez without bail. The defendant has no prior criminal record.
Police were called to Mendon Road about 4:40 p.m. Saturday after the 47-year-old scrap collector told them he was held up by a man who displayed a gun. He identified the defendant as his assailant, according to police.
Gutierrez was arrested without incident while walking his dogs.
The married father of an adult daughter told police the scrap man took the metal and left his card. He called the man, who agreed to pay $100 for the items, according to police.
Police did not find a handgun, according to police.
The alleged victim did not testify but Gutierrez’s wife Robin testified and backed her husband’s version. She said he does not own a gun. The defendant did not testify.
Gutierrez's lawyer, James Hanley of Fall River said his client, a union carpenter, worked in the morning in Boston and that he and his wife were planning to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary Saturday night.
The judge reviewed police reports and witness statements submitted by the prosecution.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo argued the scrap man gave consistent statements in his 911 call and to authorities, and that Gutierrez had time to hide the weapon.
Hanley argued that no weapon was found and police could have obtained a search warrant for his client’s home to look for one but chose not to.
As a condition of his release, the judge ordered the defendant to stay away from the accuser, remain in the state and keep no firearms or replica weapons in his possession.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial hearing.
