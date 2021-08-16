SEEKONK — A North Attleboro man arrested last week for allegedly breaking into a Franklin jewelry store is now facing charges he also broke into a local coin dealership.
Patrick Maranda, 32, has been charged with the July 30 break-in at Wexler’s Inc. on Route 44, near the intersection of Fall River Avenue, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said Monday.
Maranda faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building and malicious destruction.
He allegedly used a 15-pound dumbbell to smash through a glass window at the dealership and fled with an estimated $1,000 in collectible coins.
Isabella said Warwick police apprehended Maranda in an unrelated but similar style break-in. Seekonk detectives worked with them and recovered items from the suspect’s house matching what was taken from Wexler’s.
Seekonk police obtained a warrant charging Maranda with the Wexler’s break-in after confirming the identification with security footage from Wexler’s, according to the police chief.
The break-in at Wexler’s occurred about 1 a.m. the night before a similar smash-and-grab style break-in at Vallee’s Fine Jewelers on Main Street near Dean College in Franklin.
Franklin police say Maranda is accused of breaking into that business and fleeing with merchandise valued at $15,500 and upwards of $10,000 in smashed display cases.
In addition, Wrentham police charged Maranda with attempting to steal a diamond ring from Kay Jewelers at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets the night of July 30, about 15 hours after the Wexler’s break-in. Police allege Maranda tried to pocketing the ring in a bait and switch. However, Maranda allegedly gave the ring back when the clerk failed to fall for the ploy., according to a police report.
Both cases are pending in Wrentham District Court where bail was set at $500 cash last Wednesday.
