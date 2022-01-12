ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man pleaded innocent Wednesday to charges alleging he exchanged pornographic photos and videos with an underage girl.
Jonathan M. Easterbrooks, 25, of 149 Elm St., in North Attleboro, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court to possession of child pornography and two related charges.
If Easterbrooks posts bail, he will have to be brought back to court to be given a GPS bracelet and must obey a series of conditions.
Easterbrooks, who used to live in Rhode Island, was arrested by state police on a warrant obtained after an investigation by the state police cyber crime unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
He allegedly exchanged nude videos of himself with a 16-year-old girl through the Snapchat app, according to a prosecutor and court records.
The defendant also allegedly received pornographic videos of the girl including one the girl sent of herself engaged in sex acts with a toddler, according to authorities.
He was ordered to stay away from the girl, whom authorities have identified. The girl, identified as “minor A” in the police report, told investigators she briefly met a man she believed to be the defendant near her home and he gave her pods for an electronic cigarette, according to a police report.
State police also allege Easterbrooks exchanged in sexually charged texts with the girl and a 14-year-old girl, and received pornographic photos of a 17-year-old girl, according to the report.
Reading from the police report, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said the defendant asked the 14-year-old if she would date older men.
When the girl replied that it was illegal, Sousa said the defendant allegedly replied, “True, but who would know?”
After reading from portions of the police report, Sousa recommended $50,000 cash bail and home confinement with GPS monitoring if Easterbrooks posted the bail.
But Fall River lawyer Michael Solomon, who represented Easterbrooks for the hearing, argued his client was employed, had only a minor brush with the law a decade ago and had ties to the area.
After hearing arguments, Judge Edmund Mathers set bail at $10,000 with a GPS bracelet but did not require the defendant to remain at home.
Easterbrooks was, however, ordered to stay away from “minor A” and have no unsupervised contact with children 16 or younger.
The defendant is also prohibited from using social media or the internet.
In addition to possession of child pornography, Easterbrooks faces charges of possession of visual material of a child in a sex act and distribution of visual material of a child in a sex act.
Solomon argued that there was no evidence Easterbrooks distributed any alleged child pornography and suggested that charge may be dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.