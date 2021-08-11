A North Attleboro man has been charged with breaking into a Franklin jewelry store late last month and stealing merchandise valued at over $10,000.
Patrick Maranda, 32, is facing charges of breaking and entering at night, a felony; larceny from a building, and vandalism of property, Franklin police said Wednesday.
The break occurred Saturday night, July 31 at Vallee's Fine Jewelers on Main Street near Dean College.
Police discovered the front door smashed and found major damage to several display cases inside the store and jewelry on the floor. A police K9 team responded and tracked a scent down several streets, but it's believed the suspect got into a vehicle and left the area.
An arrest warrant for Maranda was issued Tuesday, and Franklin police, working with North Attleboro police, took him into custody Tuesday afternoon, Franklin police said.
Maranda was arraigned Wednesday in Wrentham District Court.
Franklin police had released a video of the suspect, asking for the public's help.
The video showed a person wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a white and yellow logo on it, and with an object officials believe was used to smash the front door to gain entry to the store.
"The Franklin Police Department is aware that much attention was drawn to the clothing the suspect was wearing in the video," police said. "The company, who self-identified publicly as Reilly Tree and Landscape of Plainville came forward early in the investigation and worked with our investigators to identify the individual. Their cooperation assisted this investigation tremendously."
Franklin Police also thanked North police and the State Police Crime Scene Services Unit for their help.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is involved in the case.
