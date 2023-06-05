NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 28-year-old local man faces allegations he exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl in a parking garage at the Emerald Square mall.
Joseph A. Piantedosi, of 130 East Washington St., pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to a charge of open and gross behavior.
He was freed on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from the girl.
The alleged incident occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in the garage at the west side of the Route 1 mall.
The girl told police she was sitting in her car when she noticed a man she later identified as Piantedosi watching her.
The girl drove away and parked at a different location, according to a police report. Police obtained a video of a car and traced the license plate to Piantedosi.
He was found about 1 ½ hours later at a Cumberland Farms on Route 1, near his residence, according to police.
He was questioned at the police station by Detective Kevin McKeon and Officer Toni Zagami and denied the allegations.
The case was continued to August.
