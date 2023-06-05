emerald square mall

Emerald Square mall

 Staff file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 28-year-old local man faces allegations he exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl in a parking garage at the Emerald Square mall.

Joseph A. Piantedosi, of 130 East Washington St., pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to a charge of open and gross behavior.

