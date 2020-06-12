NORTH ATTLEBORO — The driver of a car that crashed into a utility pole last month, resulting in his girlfriend’s death, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, authorities said Friday.
Antonio Whitfield, 31, of 65 Broad St., North Attleboro, was traveling at least twice the 30-mph speed limit on South Washington Street at the time of the May 10 accident, according to a state police report.
Whitfield was arraigned by teleconference Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Innocent pleas were entered on his behalf to misdemeanor charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
He was ordered held without bail after his bail on pending cases unrelated to the accident was revoked. Those charges include restraining order violations, assault and traffic offenses, according to court records.
Whitfield was driving north on South Washington Street (Route 1A) at about 8 p.m. Sunday, May 10 when he struck a utility pole near Colvin Street, according to police.
His girlfriend, 25-year-old Lexus Thomas of Woonsocket, a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead soon after arriving at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, police said.
She was the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, Emonie Thomas, and a U.S. Navy veteran, according to her family.
Whitfield’s lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, said he will have his own expert investigate the accident and the allegations his client was speeding.
“I’m confident, when the facts present themselves, that there will be a different narrative to that story,” Maloney said.
Whitfield also had steering repairs and a wheel alignment completed on his 2009 Mercedes-Benz prior to the accident, according to the state police report.
State police say Whitfield has been issued a half-dozen speeding tickets in addition to other traffic violations and had his license revoked in 2010 and 2013 for being a habitual traffic offender.
Whitfield was arrested on a warrant at his home about 6 a.m. Friday without incident, police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
His arrest came after an investigation by local detectives Sgt. Richard McQuade, Christiaan Grunewald and Kevin McKeon.
Also investigating were state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office and state police accident reconstruction experts.
