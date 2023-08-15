NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state Appeals Court Monday vacated the 2017 conviction of a local man found guilty of tampering with gas meters at his laundromats.
During the trial of Steven R. Bankert, 66, the court ruled the judge made errors in instructing the jury on the law and remanded the case back for a new trial in Worcester Superior Court.
Bankert was the owner of a half-dozen laundromats in Attleboro, Brockton, Lawrence and Worcester during the time of the alleged crimes.
He was convicted after an 11-day trial of tampering with the gas meters at the businesses to lower his utility bill, defrauding Columbia Gas Co. and NStar out of more than $200,000 over a four-year period.
He was sentenced to one year in jail followed by four years of probation and ordered to pay $195,241 in restitution. He never served time, however, as he sought appeal.
Columbia Gas filed a complaint against Bankert, who used to be a licensed electrician, of tampering with the gas meters after the company detected low and erratic consumption patterns at his businesses from 2008 to 2012, according to the attorney general’s office. There was also evidence that gas usage at some of the laundromats increased briefly when the meters were replaced. They decreased again where examinations of the new meters revealed similar damage, according to the court’s summation of the facts.
In Bankert’s defense, his lawyer argued that there was a lack of direct proof that Bankert’s had caused the damage, according to the appeal’s court ruling.
The defense lawyer got some of the prosecution witnesses to concede that the meters were not all damaged in the same manner, that the damage was not uncommon and the gas companies did not explore whether the meters were installed correctly, the court said.
Bankert had a forensic engineer testify on his behalf about potential alternative causes of the damage and that the companies did not maintain the meters according to manufacturer recommendations, according to the court.
In addition to finding the judge made errors instructing the jury, the court said that the judge allowed gas company employees to give some expert opinions during their testimony when they were not proffered as experts.
Bankert, who had a lawyer for his trial but represented himself for his appeal, asked the appeals court to reverse his convictions. The three-judge panel, however, declined to go that far and sent the case back for retrial.
Efforts by The Sun Chronicle to reach him Monday were unsuccessful. A call to a telephone listed for him went unanswered. Bankert sold his house at 42 Pratt Lane on Falls Pond in May 2020, according to assessors records.
In October 2021, he was sentenced to one year in jail after he was convicted of failing to file tax returns for six years, according to court records.
He asked to have the sentence stayed pending an appeal and later asked the judge to reconsider the sentence but the requests were denied, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.