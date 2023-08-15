steven bankert
Steven R. Bankert, left, at a court appearance in 2018.

 staff file photo/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state Appeals Court Monday vacated the 2017 conviction of a local man found guilty of tampering with gas meters at his laundromats.

During the trial of Steven R. Bankert, 66, the court ruled the judge made errors in instructing the jury on the law and remanded the case back for a new trial in Worcester Superior Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.