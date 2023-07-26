FALL RIVER — A North Attleboro man was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life prison sentences without chance of parole for fatally stabbing two friends at his home in 2019 on the 21st birthday of one of the slain men.

Daniel Randall, 23, was also sentenced to consecutive 18- to 20-year prison terms for stabbing a third man who was trying to stop the attack and was left with permanent scars to his face.

