FALL RIVER — A North Attleboro man was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life prison sentences without chance of parole for fatally stabbing two friends at his home in 2019 on the 21st birthday of one of the slain men.
Daniel Randall, 23, was also sentenced to consecutive 18- to 20-year prison terms for stabbing a third man who was trying to stop the attack and was left with permanent scars to his face.
Judge Thomas J. Perrino handed down the sentences in New Bedford Superior Court after a jury found Randall guilty of the attacks. They deliberated for about six hours over two days.
Randall, who was 19 at the time of the Aug. 29, 2019 killings, did not look back at his family in the front row as a court officer led him out of the courtroom.
Prosecutors said he stabbed Aidan Hanrahan, who turned 21 that night, severing his carotid artery. Randall then stabbed Joshua Lemken, 21, in the chest and back. Lemken died later at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The third victim, Erik Lundstedt, 21, testified he was stabbed in the stomach, back, face and head and survived after wresting the knife away from Randall and calling 911.
Although Lundstedt said the attack was unprovoked, Randall testified he stabbed the men after they attacked him. He said Hanrahan previously gave him $213 for marijuana and spending money and wanted the money back that night.
Randall slumped down in his chair after the jury of five men and seven women rendered their verdict.
Family members on both sides, who have attended the trial since it started last Wednesday, wiped tears from their eyes and softly wept.
Five members of the victims’ families and Lundstedt gave tearful statements to the court in which they spoke about the emotional toll the murders have had on them and their loved ones.
In separate statements, they said the shared loss brought them together since that fateful night and they have become one family that has now obtained closure with Randall’s conviction.
Karen Gauthier, Hanrahan’s mother, spoke of the shock she experienced when she found out about the slayings on social media and how her son’s loss was compounded by the death of her husband in 2002.
“My dreams are shattered. I always thought we’d have each other,” Gauthier said.
Looking toward the half-dozen members of Randall’s family, Gauthier expressed sympathy for them and said four families have been affected by what happened.
“I hurt for everybody here, I do,” she said.
Lemken’s mother, Danielle Walter, said she lost her first born son. “He taught me how to be a mom. He taught me what unconditional love was,” Walter said.
Her son’s girlfriend was pregnant, Walter said, and gave birth to a daughter after he was killed.
“He had a little girl who will never know her father and what a good man he was,” Walter said.
In her statement, Lemken’s grandmother, Deborah Macum, said her grandson’s birth had healed a rift in their family. She said she was proud that he planned to join the U.S. Army to continue a family tradition.
“We lost a bright, loving light in our lives,” Macum said.
Lundstedt, a father of two children with a third on the way, said he lost his friends in trying to include someone who didn’t have any friends the night of the killings.
“We got justice. It’s time to move on and time for everyone to heal. It’s time for this to end,” Lundstedt said.
During his testimony, he said he tried to stop the attack and told rescuers who arrived at Randall’s house to help his mortally wounded friends first when they tried to tend to his injuries.
Outside the courtroom, he said, “I wish I could have done more.”
At a press conference outside the court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said the slayings were notable for their brutality and that the case was one of the worst he’s ever seen in his long career.
“Justice has been served. The defendant has been held accountable,” Quinn said. “But again, it’s another example of senseless violence that’s impacted and greatly undermined the lives of certainly the victims’ families and the defendant’s.”
Randall was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed assault by means of a dangerous weapon with intent to kill and mayhem.
The jury found he acted with deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty in the killing Hanrahan and with extreme atrocity or cruelty in the slaying of Lemken.
Randall’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, asked the judge to make the sentences run concurrently.
He and Randall’s family declined to comment on the verdict.
First-degree murder convictions are automatically reviewed on appeal by the state Supreme Judicial Court, but it could take several years for the case to reach the high court.
Randall has been held without bail since his arrest the morning after the slayings.
Last October, while in jail, he allegedly stabbed a 57-year-old inmate with a long criminal record awaiting trial for bank robbery and a stabbing.
In June, Randall was indicted on a felony assault charge on the fellow inmate. He pleaded not guilty in that case after he was sentenced for the murders.
