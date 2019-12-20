NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Fall River Superior Court jury has found a local man guilty of raping and molesting a girl more than a decade ago.
Obdulio Acevedo, 57, was convicted Thursday of three counts of rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child under the age of 14, according to court records.
He was scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7 and is being held without bail.
Acevedo, who was known to the girl, was arrested in January 2017 after an investigation by Detective Daniel Arrighi. The girl told police she was molested in the late 1990s and early 2000s, beginning when she was 6.
“I am very pleased the jury convicted the defendant for repeatedly sexually assaulting the victim,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement. “I want to thank the jury for the time and effort they put into this difficult case. I look forward to the defendant being held accountable when he is sentenced in February.”
