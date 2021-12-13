NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local man pleaded not guilty Monday to possessing and distributing child pornography and animal abuse videos.
Samuel Maigret, 25, formerly of Pawtucket, was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Providence and is free on $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions, according to court records.
He was initially held in jail after his arrest on Sept. 29 but was released less than a week later on bond, according to records.
In September, federal agents and Rhode Island state police executed a search warrant at his Pawtucket apartment and arrested him at his job in Franklin, according to court records.
They seized a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and his cellphone.
Maigret allegedly admitted to downloading child pornography from the “dark web,” according to a federal Homeland Security Investigations agent’s affidavit.
Investigators found a “significant quantity” of images and videos depicting adult males involved in sexual acts with infants, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
A subsequent forensic review of Maigret’s digital storage devices revealed evidence that he allegedly possessed and distributed a video via an online application that depicts an individual causing serious injury to a dog by using an object to penetrate it, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
A federal public defender assigned to represent Maigret could not be reached for comment.
A federal grand jury handed up a six-count indictment Dec. 8 charging Maigret with distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, access with intent to view child pornography and two counts related to the animal abuse videos.
Investigating were U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
