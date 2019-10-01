NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local man is accused of stealing $12,000 from his landlord and going on a spending spree.
David Delaiarro, 54, of 117 North Washington St., pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to larceny from a building.
He was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail.
Delaiarro worked at one time for his landlord and is alleged to have stolen the money his landlord’s father had hidden in the basement of a rooming house at 44 Elm St. The stash was reported to have been up to $60,000 cash but the exact amount is unknown, according to police.
Delaiarro, who police say has a lengthy criminal record, allegedly confessed to stealing $12,000 when questioned by Detective Ryan Mooney, who investigated the case with Officer Kellie McClure.
“It wasn’t $50,000. It was $12,000,” Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg quoted the defendant as telling police.
The alleged theft was reported June 11 and has been under investigation since that time. Delaiarro was arrested by Central Falls police Sept. 25. He waived extradition and was picked up by North Attleboro police Tuesday at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston.
Delaiarro allegedly bought a car and paid back debts and back rent with the money. He told other tenants that he inherited $58,000 and others that he won the lottery, according to court records.
His lawyer, Mark Beland of Attleboro, recommended his client be released on personal recognizance and said Delaiarro’s last arrest was 10 years ago.
He is due back in court later this month for a pretrial conference.
