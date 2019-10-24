PLAINVILLE -- A North Attleboro man was charged with drunken driving after the pickup truck he was driving hit a utility pole on South Street (Route 1A) last weekend and flipped onto its roof.
Brandon Gallagher, 20, also faces charges of driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes, police said Wednesday.
The accident occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 6 South St. Police say when officers arrived, they found pickup on its roof and the pole snapped near the base.
Gallagher suffered a minor injury, police said.
The investigating officers were Sgt. Kyle Rockett and Officer Michael Cuddy.
