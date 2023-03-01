NORTH ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man has been fined $10,000 and placed on probation for illegally transporting wild snowshoe hares from Maine to Massachusetts.

Jon Rioux, 36, of 43 Shore Road, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, to one year of probation and ordered to pay $10,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Craig Borges is executive editor of The Sun Chronicle. He may be reached at 508-236-0337.