NORTH ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man has been fined $10,000 and placed on probation for illegally transporting wild snowshoe hares from Maine to Massachusetts.
Jon Rioux, 36, of 43 Shore Road, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, to one year of probation and ordered to pay $10,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Judge Nancy Torresen also ordered Rioux to pay $1,843 in restitution to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
An investigator with the Maine Warden Service received information in January 2021 that Rioux was soliciting Maine residents to live-trap snowshoe hares, officials said.
Rioux, officials said, wanted to buy the hares to use for beagle training and field trials in Massachusetts.
Acting undercover, the investigator offered to live-trap snowshoe hares in exchange for money. Rioux didn’t have a license or permit from any jurisdiction that would have allowed him to lawfully possess and transport the animals.
When the investigator told Rioux he didn’t have a permit to trap the hares and asked him not to tell anyone about their arrangement, Rioux responded, “I won’t say a word,” authorities said.
Between March 2021 and April 2021, the investigator trapped snowshoe hares on an offshore island in Maine, selling them to Rioux on four occasions.
Rioux, reached at his home Wednesday night by The Sun Chronicle, declined comment.
Rioux was arrested March 16, 2022, by Maine Game Wardens and agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Kennebunk service plaza on the Maine Turnpike after his final purchase from the undercover investigator.
“Illegally trafficking wildlife across state lines not only exploits public resources it threatens wild populations by creating the potential for disease transmission,” said Edward Grace, assistant director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement. “We’re grateful for our close collaboration with state partners in Maine to help us enforce laws that protect wildlife resources on behalf of the American public.”
The Maine Warden Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case with assistance from the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
