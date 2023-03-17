ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man was acquitted Friday of molesting two girls, ages 12 and 14, after a three-day jury trial in Attleboro District Court.
Gabriel N. Forti, 39, of 26 Grandview Drive, was found innocent of all six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child 14 or younger, according to court records.
Forti, who was known to the girls, had no prior criminal record. He was charged in 2018 for alleged incidents prosecutors say occurred in 2016 and 2018. Forti was free on bail.
His lawyer, John Calcagni III of Providence, did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment.
