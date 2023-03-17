james sullivan courthouse

ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man was acquitted Friday of molesting two girls, ages 12 and 14, after a three-day jury trial in Attleboro District Court.

Gabriel N. Forti, 39, of 26 Grandview Drive, was found innocent of all six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child 14 or younger, according to court records.

