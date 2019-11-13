ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man was sentenced to six months in jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to breaking into his neighbor’s condominium.
Thomas Alvarez, 61, of the Ledges Condominiums on Mount Hope Street, admitted in Attleboro District Court to entering the basement of the condo on Oct. 23.
The victim came home and discovered the break-in. Nothing was reported stolen.
The break-in occurred about a week after Alvarez was placed on probation for an unrelated uttering threats charge, according to court records.
At the request of the probation department, Judge Daniel O’Shea entered a guilty finding on the probation case and sentenced Alvarez to a concurrent six-month sentence.
The prosecution sought the jail sentence because of the defendant’s criminal record, which includes 20 arraignments for theft-related crimes.
