ATTLEBORO — A 20-year-old North Attleboro man was placed on probation with a GPS monitoring bracelet Thursday after admitting there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old female friend.
Stephen R. MacLellan Jr. was put on probation for two years and his case was continued without a finding in Attleboro District Court. He was being held on $10,000 cash bail but will not be released until the GPS bracelet can be activated.
Judge Daniel O’Shea ordered MacLellan to obtain sex offender treatment and substance abuse counseling and stay away from the victim. The GPS unit will be programmed to alert probation authorities if he goes near the victim’s home.
The sentence is concurrent with a probationary term MacLellan received in June in a separate indecent assault case involving two 17-year-old girls, according to court records.
All the incidents occurred at an East Street apartment in North Attleboro where he was living at the time, and MacLellan knew the girls, according to police.
MacLellan was free on bail with a GPS bracelet in the case involving the 17-year-olds when he was arrested last August and charged with sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl, according to court records.
He was initially charged with raping the 16-year-old but prosecutors had previously reduced the charge to indecent assault and battery rather than seek an indictment to transfer the case to superior court.
After the prosecutor read from the police report Thursday indicating the defendant had unwanted sexual intercourse with the girl, MacLellan admitted there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty.
The judge granted the request of Franklin defense lawyer Paul Carlucci to continue the case without a finding with probation. Prosecutors sought a guilty finding with 18 months to serve of a maximum 2 ½-year jail term.
MacLellan has been in jail for 15 months while his case was pending.
