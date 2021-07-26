ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man was given suspended jail sentences Monday after admitting to trying to commit “suicide by cop” by pointing a black object at a police officer, stealing copper pipes and hitting four parked cars then fleeing the scene.
The crimes were committed in separate incidents.
Zachary Faria, 32, 131 Chestnut St., pleaded guilty to them in Attleboro District Court and was sentenced to up to two years in jail, which was suspended for 18 months with probation, according to court records.
The sentence was imposed after Faria admitted to breaking into a work truck in North Attleboro and stealing copper pipes in March of last year.
He was given a concurrent 18-month jail sentence after admitting to crashing into four parked cars at Claudino’s Auto Repair on South Main Street in August of last year and driving off.
And he was given a concurrent suspended sentence after admitting to attempting to commit “suicide by cop” in an incident the same month on Old Colony Road near South Worcester Street.
Faria admitted to pointing a black object at a Norton police officer and threatening to shoot after the officer responded to a call for a well-being check.
The sentences were recommended to Judge Edmund Mathers by lawyers for both sides.
While on probation, Faria was ordered to obtain a mental health and a substance abuse evaluation and follow any treatment recommended.
