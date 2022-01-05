ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man and his girlfriend were arraigned Wednesday on fentanyl trafficking and other drug charges stemming from a raid at the man’s home.
Ariel Gonzalez, 23, of 217 Fisher St., North Attleboro, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday in Attleboro District Court.
In addition to drug charges, Gonzalez faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition related to a 9 mm handgun police say they found in his vehicle.
His girlfriend, Alexandra Murphy, 19, of Fall River, was released on $100 cash bail with orders prohibiting her from using illicit drugs.
They also pleaded innocent to drug conspiracy charges.
The couple were arrested during a raid at Gonzalez’s home about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, where police say they found almost 100 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Police say they also found smaller amounts of alleged cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Adderall pills in addition to $4,329 in cash and suspected drug dealing paraphernalia.
The raid came after an undercover drug investigation by Walpole police and the Norfolk County Police Anti-Crime Task Force with the assistance of North Attleboro detectives.
A state police K9 unit assisted in the raid and the North Attleboro animal control officer took custody of two French bulldogs in Gonzalez’s residence.
During a bail hearing, a prosecutor said police saw Murphy accompanying her boyfriend during drug deals.
However, Fall River lawyer Linda Ruggieri said there is no evidence Murphy was involved in any drug dealing. Ruggieri said Murphy was only dating Gonzalez.
Prosecutors are also seeking to revoke Gonzalez’s bail in Brockton District Court, where court records show he faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and reckless endangerment of a child.
His lawyer did not return a call for comment from The Sun Chronicle.
