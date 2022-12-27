Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

ATTLEBORO -- A repeat drunken driver who allegedly caused a series of crashes in North Attleboro while intoxicated in a stolen pickup truck was ordered held without bail Tuesday after a judge deemed him a danger.

Gordon L. Davis Jr., 51, of 22 Prospect St., in North Attleboro, faces 20 charges, including a fifth-offense drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

