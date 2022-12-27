ATTLEBORO -- A repeat drunken driver who allegedly caused a series of crashes in North Attleboro while intoxicated in a stolen pickup truck was ordered held without bail Tuesday after a judge deemed him a danger.
Gordon L. Davis Jr., 51, of 22 Prospect St., in North Attleboro, faces 20 charges, including a fifth-offense drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to court records.
Following a hearing in Attleboro District Court, Judge Edmund Mathers ordered Davis held without bail for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial.
Davis, with blood on his face and hands, was arrested shortly after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 17 on Broadway after he was spotted by Sgt. Robert Curran, according to police.
Davis is accused of stealing a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup on Broad Street, backing into a parked car and then hitting a curb and a fence at the Speedway convenience store and gas station on North Washington Street. He then allegedly backed into a utility pole and fled the scene.
Police say they had to temporarily close North Washington Street between Grove and Fisher streets because of the damage to the utility pole.
Davis allegedly resisted arrest and spit blood at police officers and a firefighter. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment and was allegedly belligerent to hospital staff.
In addition to the drunken driving and motor vehicle charges, he also pleaded innocent to assault and battery on police officers and an EMT and resisting arrest.
If he is convicted on the fifth-offense drunken driving charge, Davis faces a minimum two-year prison sentence, a prosecutor said.
He also faces a possible indictment and trial in superior court if prosecutors decide to present the case to a grand jury.
Davis’s case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.