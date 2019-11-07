ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend last weekend is being held without bail in pretrial detention.
Michael C. Berlo, 35, was deemed a dangerous person by Judge Julieann Hernon on Wednesday in Attleboro District Court, according to court records.
He was arrested Saturday and has pleaded innocent. He is due back in court later this month for a pretrial hearing.
He is accused of punching his 33-year-old girlfriend, who is four months pregnant, and grabbing her by the neck.
