NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man is being held without bail on charges he was involved in a scuffle with Boston police last week while officers were trying to arrest a suspect.
Jeffrey Toney, 26, was arraigned last Friday in Roxbury District Court on charges of aiding an escape from a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.
He faces a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 21.
Toney and another man, Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury, allegedly intervened while Boston police were attempting to arrest Jerrel Green-Martin, 23, of Roxbury, last Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.
A violent struggle ensued in which Toney, Greene-Martin and several officers ended up on the ground fighting, police said.
The men were part of a larger group that allegedly attempted to interfere with Green-Martin’s arrest but officers could not identify everyone in the group.
Before the scuffle, police say they suspected Greene-Martin had placed a bag containing a firearm in a car and stopped him, causing several members of the group to start yelling and become hostile toward officers.
Once a majority of suspects were detained, officers went to the vehicle to retrieve the bag but discovered it had been removed.
Police say they later recovered the bag and a loaded 9 mm handgun from a 17-year-old boy who sped away from the scene on a scooter. The teen was arrested.
At his arraignment, Green-Martin pleaded innocent to trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and resisting arrest.
He faces a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.
Mack pleaded innocent to assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He was released without bail but was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet and remain at home with the exception of school.
The juvenile male will be summonsed to Boston Municipal Juvenile Court to face weapons charges and charges of driving to endanger, failing to stop for police and driving without a license.
