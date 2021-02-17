ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man with a lengthy criminal record was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail Wednesday after pleading innocent to shoplifting two air fryers at Walmart.
Voris S. James, 52, of 14 Grove St., Apt. 2, in North Attleboro, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after the car he was a passenger in was stopped on Route 1, according to police.
Prosecutors sought $2,500 cash bail, noting that he had a 40-page criminal record dating to 1989 and was wanted on several warrants in other courts for similar crimes, including a probation warrant.
Judge Julianne Hernon set bail at $2,000 cash, noting his history of failing to show up for court and the pending warrants against him.
James faces a third-offense shoplifting charge related to the theft of two air fry ovens from Walmart valued at $446, according to court records.
His lawyer, Rachel Matos of Taunton, argued that she will likely challenge the legality of the motor vehicle stop.
James was charged with driving without a license, driving with a defective taillight, driving an uninsured and attaching plates.
