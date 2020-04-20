NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local man arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend while out on bail for a previous attack on her is back behind bars.
Michael Berlo, 36, is being held without bail after being deemed a danger, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Monday.
Berlo was arrested April 12 at the apartment he shares with the woman. Police went there after neighbors called 911 about an ongoing domestic dispute, Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said.
During an argument, Berlo allegedly slapped his girlfriend on the side of her head causing her to fall to the ground, Miliote said.
When police arrived, the first patrolman saw Berlo through a glass door “moving aggressively” before entering the apartment and subduing him, Miliote said.
The victim reported the defendant was angry with her for not giving him a ride home from his friend’s house the night before.
Berlo was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman in November while she was pregnant, according to court records.
At that time, he was ordered held as a danger by an Attleboro District Court judge but a superior court judge overruled the decision and freed him on his own recognizance, according to records.
He was awaiting trial in that case when he was arrested April 12, Miliote said.
During a hearing last Friday, Judge Michele Armour ordered Berlo held without bail at the request of Assistant District Attorney Kendal Poirier.
Under the state’s dangerousness law, Berlo can be held for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial.
He was charged with domestic assault and battery stemming from the most recent incident. He faces pending charges of domestic assault and assault and battery on a pregnant victim, according to Miliote.
In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said he was pleased the defendant was ordered held without bail as a danger.
“He was already released for assaulting the same victim and is also on probation for other cases,” Quinn said. “The defendant clearly does not belong out on the street and should remain in custody until all of his cases are resolved.”
